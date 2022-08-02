Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research report on Friday. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.83.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $68.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.36 and its 200-day moving average is $75.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,428,000 after acquiring an additional 22,953,375 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,127,795,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 266.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,120,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,101,000 after buying an additional 11,716,745 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,032,000 after buying an additional 4,305,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,764,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,097,344,000 after buying an additional 3,007,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

