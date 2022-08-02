Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.34% of Chemed worth $25,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 487,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,682,000 after purchasing an additional 23,949 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 418,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,541,000 after purchasing an additional 76,904 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Chemed by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Chemed by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 240,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,586,000 after purchasing an additional 16,809 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Chemed by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

Chemed Trading Down 2.2 %

In related news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.38, for a total value of $2,001,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,439,725.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.38, for a total value of $2,001,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,439,725.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total transaction of $121,953.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,086.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,694 shares of company stock valued at $3,843,616 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $470.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $482.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $484.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.51. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $403.00 and a 12-month high of $539.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $531.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.07 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.01%.

Chemed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

