ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

ChemoCentryx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day moving average is $24.19. ChemoCentryx has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $42.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $5.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 47.24% and a negative net margin of 514.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other ChemoCentryx news, Director James L. Tyree sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $99,124.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,081.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,453,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1,663.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,776 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,980,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 36.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,641,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,296,000 after acquiring an additional 975,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at $30,184,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChemoCentryx

(Get Rating)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

