Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Chico’s FAS Stock Up 8.4 %

NYSE CHS opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. Chico’s FAS has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $7.19. The firm has a market cap of $680.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.90.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $540.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.10 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 43.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $557,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,185,277 shares in the company, valued at $6,601,992.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at $19,009,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1,469.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,855,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,018 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 64.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,704,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,575 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the second quarter valued at about $3,546,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,327,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,973,000 after purchasing an additional 609,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

