China BlueChemical (OTCMKTS:CBLUY) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.98

China BlueChemical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CBLUY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.98 and last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.97.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.9842 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st.

China BlueChemical Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells mineral fertilizers and chemical products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Urea, Phosphorus and Compound Fertiliser, Methanol, and Others segments. It offers urea; mono-ammonium phosphate, di-ammonium phosphate, and compound fertilizers; methanol; and bulk blending fertilizers, and polyformaldehyde and woven plastic bags.

