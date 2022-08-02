Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CHD. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.69.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD stock opened at $88.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $80.34 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.13.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 700.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 762,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,675,000 after acquiring an additional 553,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.