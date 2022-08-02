Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Cinedigm Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CIDM opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. Cinedigm has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $102.49 million, a PE ratio of 58.05 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71.
Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Cinedigm had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter.
Cinedigm Company Profile
Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Media Content and Entertainment Business.
