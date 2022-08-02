Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Cinedigm Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CIDM opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. Cinedigm has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $102.49 million, a PE ratio of 58.05 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Cinedigm had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinedigm

Cinedigm Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 412.4% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 66,536 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cinedigm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Media Content and Entertainment Business.

