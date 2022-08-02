Clarivate (CLVT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Clarivate to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Clarivate has set its FY22 guidance at $0.85-0.95 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $0.85-$0.95 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $662.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.84 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. Clarivate’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Clarivate to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CLVT stock opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of -36.79 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.11. Clarivate has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $26.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CLVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Clarivate from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Clarivate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Clarivate from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $712,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 838,787 shares in the company, valued at $11,952,714.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

