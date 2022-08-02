Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Clear Channel Outdoor has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $525.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Clear Channel Outdoor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Down 6.5 %

Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Channel Outdoor

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 561,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $886,556.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,872,541 shares in the company, valued at $165,698,614.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 15.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 12.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,053 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 12,212.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 20,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,761 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 90.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 47,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCO. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $5.00 to $3.25 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $2.15 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clear Channel Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.13.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

