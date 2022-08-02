Clearstead Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.9% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,051,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,753,000 after purchasing an additional 465,801 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 206,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,054.3% during the 1st quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 21,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 19,536 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,572,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,369,000 after purchasing an additional 89,468 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 58,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 24,865 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPM opened at $114.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $335.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

