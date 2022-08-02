CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,170 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of CMS Energy worth $25,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 61.0% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Insider Activity

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $49,878.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,018,679.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $50,060.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,196 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,722,997.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,706 shares of company stock valued at $257,120. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $69.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.02. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.51 and a 1 year high of $73.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.50%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

