CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 762,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,594 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of CNA Financial worth $36,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in CNA Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 103.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CNA Financial during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday.

CNA Financial Stock Down 3.0 %

In related news, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $424,877.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,565.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Michael A. Bless acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.18 per share, with a total value of $110,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $424,877.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,565.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNA Financial stock opened at $41.14 on Tuesday. CNA Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $39.62 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.66.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.09). CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 10.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

