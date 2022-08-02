Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Director Robin Anne Bienenstock Acquires 890 Shares of Stock

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) Director Robin Anne Bienenstock purchased 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$84.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,757.33. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$74,757.33.
Cogeco Communications Price Performance
Shares of CCA opened at C$82.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.37. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$81.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$119.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$91.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$99.28.
Cogeco Communications Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is currently 31.13%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Cogeco Communications
Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.
Read More
