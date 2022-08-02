Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the cable giant’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Comcast from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.04.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $37.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.39. Comcast has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

