Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT Lowered to $51.00 at Cowen

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Comcast from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Comcast to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.04.

Comcast Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $37.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.39. The company has a market cap of $170.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

