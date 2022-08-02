Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT Raised to $62.00 at TD Securities

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the cable giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Vertical Research downgraded Comcast to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 17,041 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 96,348 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 900,975 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $45,346,000 after buying an additional 14,788 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 16,620 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

