Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 127,435 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 707,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,435 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $7,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 48.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE ET opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.60. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.90.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 26,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,646.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

