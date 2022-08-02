Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 12,825 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,825 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.49% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $8,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IHF. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Price Performance

IHF opened at $274.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.19. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52 week low of $237.26 and a 52 week high of $297.30.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.