Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 28,743 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,743 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $8,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGW. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 120.1% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 64,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 35,407 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after buying an additional 30,450 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 26,970 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,487,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 23,120 shares during the period.

Shares of CGW opened at $48.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.10. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1 year low of $42.20 and a 1 year high of $60.96.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

