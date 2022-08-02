Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 3,072 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $7,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 233.8% during the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

BATS ICF opened at $65.15 on Tuesday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.09.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

