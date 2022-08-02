Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 5,037 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $7,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,595,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,757 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,914,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,139 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $200,467,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $148,330,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP raised its holdings in Roku by 773.8% during the fourth quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 539,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,174,000 after acquiring an additional 477,996 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of ROKU opened at $71.69 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.00 and a 52 week high of $434.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.14 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.55 and a 200-day moving average of $111.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.06). Roku had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Roku from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Roku from $170.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Roku from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Roku from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Roku from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.92.

Insider Activity at Roku

In related news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roku news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $497,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,125.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,598 shares of company stock worth $742,501 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Articles

