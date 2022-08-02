Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 6,690 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,907 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $8,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 740 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 58.7% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 20.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($60.82) to €58.00 ($59.79) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €84.00 ($86.60) to €77.00 ($79.38) in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €74.00 ($76.29) to €73.00 ($75.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.67) to €52.00 ($53.61) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.16.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of BUD opened at $52.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.91. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $50.59 and a 52-week high of $67.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.