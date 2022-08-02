Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Get Rating) by 308.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217,265 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 3.05% of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF worth $7,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth about $325,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 70.2% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXE opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $36.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.20.

About Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

