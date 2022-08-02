Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,601 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULG. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,003,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,395,000 after acquiring an additional 39,196 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 52,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $53.81 on Tuesday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.56.

