Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.50% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $8,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDYG. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $68.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.19 and its 200 day moving average is $69.01. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $58.97 and a twelve month high of $84.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

