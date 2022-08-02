Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 1,839 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.06% of J. M. Smucker worth $8,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 335.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $134.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.78. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SJM. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 target price on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Consumer Edge downgraded J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.18.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

