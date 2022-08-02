Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 1,901 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,348 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $7,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,258,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,714,261,000 after purchasing an additional 46,081 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,199,445,000 after purchasing an additional 34,791 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,767,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,353 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,621,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 863,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,343,000 after purchasing an additional 138,908 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC opened at $164.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.16. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $95,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.13.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

