Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 42,216 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,216 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.22% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $7,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $698,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 227.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,931,000 after buying an additional 191,159 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 58,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 23,737 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $934,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JMST stock opened at $50.65 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.41 and a 52 week high of $51.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.64.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.