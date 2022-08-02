Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 59,889 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,889 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.35% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $7,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 66.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Shares of IXC stock opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $42.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.42.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

