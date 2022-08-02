Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 75,878 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 87.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,878 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gpwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $43.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average of $43.95. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

