Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 81,651 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,651 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $7,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on NCLH shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $29.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($0.10). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 116.64% and a negative net margin of 353.02%. The business had revenue of $521.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16735.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, Director Russell W. Galbut acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 489,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,545.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.