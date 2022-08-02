Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,825 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $8,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 35,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $47.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.28. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.76 and a twelve month high of $51.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

