Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $7,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 280.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MGM. Bank of America dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.37.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $997,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,555,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,970,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Paul J. Salem bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,520,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,515,625. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $997,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,970,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $32.84 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 2.14.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.