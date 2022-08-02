Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,607 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.32% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $7,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.

FDL stock opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $39.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.76.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

