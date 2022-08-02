Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 456,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,721 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $7,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 152,468 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 8,569 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 455,196 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,796,000 after buying an additional 110,303 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 28,586 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 29,413 shares during the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VOD opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 9.6%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VOD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 180 ($2.21) in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.06) to GBX 165 ($2.02) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.17.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

