Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) by 126.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,620 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.43% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $8,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,525,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 71,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,212,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,416,000 after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,087,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $173.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.53 and a 200 day moving average of $168.82. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $153.08 and a 12-month high of $182.29.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

