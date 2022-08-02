Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $7.38 Million Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $7,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in Edison International by 248.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 29,501 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 38,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,944,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,705,000 after acquiring an additional 69,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edison International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.75.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $66.99 on Tuesday. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.27 and a 52-week high of $73.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

