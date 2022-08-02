Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $7.79 Million Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,590 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $7,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANET opened at $117.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.67. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The stock has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total transaction of $2,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $331,796.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total value of $2,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,796.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total transaction of $1,511,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,615 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,836.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 523,272 shares of company stock valued at $53,973,592 in the last three months. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.31.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

