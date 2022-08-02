Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $7.94 Million Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,911 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $7,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 9,833.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 43.2% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 26,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 13.5% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $54,382.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,857.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $54,382.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,857.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 2,709 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total value of $745,625.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,775,160.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,721 shares of company stock worth $5,441,538. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAYC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $334.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.00.

Shares of PAYC opened at $332.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 86.47, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.50. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.46.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $550.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

