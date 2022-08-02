Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $8.36 Million Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,160 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.47% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $8,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XAR. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

XAR stock opened at $110.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.85. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $95.46 and a twelve month high of $129.86.

