Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $8.45 Million Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,199,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 128,871 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.08% of Annaly Capital Management worth $8,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1,128.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Annaly Capital Management

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at $9,279,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NLY stock opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average is $6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $8.94.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $475.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.39 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 178.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 34.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

