Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 434,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $7,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 223,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 144,312 shares during the last quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $680,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $793,000.

RQI stock opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

