Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,182 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.42% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $7,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMF. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $402,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $538,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF opened at $57.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.90. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $55.31 and a 1-year high of $62.92.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

