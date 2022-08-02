Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 1,172 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $8,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 327.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of CINF stock opened at $94.89 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $94.16 and a 12 month high of $143.22. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.31 and a 200-day moving average of $123.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. StockNews.com cut Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,474.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

