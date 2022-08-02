Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 16,104 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,104 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $8,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in KeyCorp by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.1 %

KEY stock opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.16. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.32.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.