Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 2,901 Shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.35% of Danaos worth $7,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Danaos during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaos during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Danaos during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Danaos during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Danaos during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DAC opened at $73.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.21. Danaos Co. has a 1-year low of $55.71 and a 1-year high of $107.47.

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $5.25. The business had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.86 million. Danaos had a net margin of 138.14% and a return on equity of 26.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaos Co. will post 21.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.69%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DAC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danaos in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Danaos in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

