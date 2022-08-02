Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 4,981 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,774 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $7,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $555,083,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,368.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,668,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,823 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 383.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,017,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,123,000 after acquiring an additional 807,351 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,272,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,917,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BK. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.42.

BK opened at $43.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.78 and a twelve month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

