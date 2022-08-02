Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,912 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,478 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $8,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 609.3% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in BHP Group by 148.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 497 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.63) to GBX 2,200 ($26.96) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.08) to GBX 2,400 ($29.41) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,770.35.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $54.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.56. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $47.35 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

