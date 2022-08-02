Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Get Rating) by 141.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,953 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF were worth $7,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $345,000.

Get Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS FLDR opened at $49.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.70 and its 200-day moving average is $50.05.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.