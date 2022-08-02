Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,402 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $8,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,183,000. Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2,424.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 53,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 252,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

FNDF opened at $29.17 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $26.58 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average of $30.96.

